Antec Veris review

This is a simple, well built cooling system which will be more than adequate for most amps

There may be a trend towards 'digital' (Class-D) amplification, but most AV receivers use an established technology known as Class A/B. Although more efficient than the energy-guzzling Class A that powers purist hi-fi amps, a fair proportion of the mains-derived energy that goes into a Class A/B design nevertheless ends up wasted as heat. And heat, of course, is not good as far as delicate electronics is concerned.

Fire risks may be minimal, but thermal excess won't do much good for the long-term reliability of your equipment. Some amps have cooling fans that 'cut in' as needed, but they're often noisy. A potential solution is this Veris 'cooler' platform, which - against conventional wisdom - actually sits on top of your amplifier.

Highs

You can now place source gear above your heavy amplifier, meaning that it no longer needs to be at the 'top of the pile'

The Veris is well-built, and its rubber feet won't mark your amp's casing

The two internal fans, which draw warm air through the amp via ventilation slots and expel it via a series of rear-mounted exhaust slots, run smoothly and quietly.

Lows

The fans have only three basic settings: 'off', 'slow' or 'fast'. They are not temperature-controlled or automatic in any way.

The blue LED that glows when switched on (presumably to remind you) might be distracting to some.

The Veris might not provide sufficient cooling for the biggest - or, for that matter, least-efficient - amps. Maximum airflow is quoted as 8.0CFM

Even when it's turned off, the separate 'wall-wart' power supply isn't