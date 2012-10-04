TP-Link TL-WR702N Wireless N Nano Router

A wireless router might not be the first thing you pack into a suitcase before travelling, but they can prove very useful. For instance, many hotels offer free internet via Ethernet cable, but charge for wireless internet. If you've brought the TP-Link TL-WR702N 150Mbps Wireless N Nano Router along with you, just plug it into the Ethernet cable and hey presto - you've got your own free wireless network.

If you're travelling for business, then it could prove even more useful. Of course, you could also use it at home as your main router.

It doesn't have the additional Ethernet ports or advanced features such as BitTorrent and media server functionality found on larger routers such as the Buffalo AirStation N-Technology HighPower ADSL2+ Modem Router. But what it does have in its favour is it's wonderfully compact size.

Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, the TP-Link 150Mbps Wireless N Nano Router looks great, and would be a good choice if you don't want a bulky router hogging space in your house.

The TP-Link TL-WR702N 150Mbps Wireless N Nano Router can be used in a number of different modes. In AP mode, it can quickly turn a wired network into a wireless one, while in Router mode it performs more traditional router functions, such as sharing an internet connection between devices. It can also be put into Repeater mode, which turns it into a wireless range extender.

However, there is a performance hit when using the TP-Link TL-WR702N 150Mbps Wireless N Nano Router compared to a wired connection. Our super-fast broadband recorded a very healthy 93.41Mbps when plugged in directly to our PC. Yet through the TP-Link TL-WR702N, download speeds were cut to 14.86Mbps.

Verdict

While most of us won't see such drastic cuts in download speeds, it may be worth considering a more robust router for your permanent home connection, especially if you have a very fast broadband connection.

For those on more modest connections, and certainly for those who want to take a router with them as they travel, then the TP-Link 150Mbps Wireless N Nano Router is an excellent device.