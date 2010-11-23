Samsung PX2370 review

In an ultra-competitive market, this slim and sexy Samsung can't justify its premium pricing.

In recent years, desktop monitors with cheap TN panels have been the bane of our computing lives. But what about desktop monitors with expensive TN panels? Enter the new Samsung PX2370. It's a paradox in a flat panel.

Without doubt, TN screen technology has improved dramatically in the last 18 months. But can this 23-inch TN panel really justify its hefty price tag in the context of BenQ's new EW2420, a monitor that's not only an inch larger, but also packs a gorgeous VA panel?

If any company can pull it off, it's Samsung. For starters, it's one of the few companies that cranks out its own LCD panels. Most monitor makers buy their panels in, but Samsung is, quite simply, the master of TN technology.

The PX2370 also packs an LED backlight, which will help its cause. What's more, Samsung does a nice line in industrial design. Whatever the image quality is like, this monitor certainly looks sleek.

Power consumption

Watts: maximum / approx 170cd/m2 – lower is better

Samsung PX2370: 28W / 19W

BenQ EW2420: 32W / 18W

LG E2350: 28W / 19W