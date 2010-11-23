LG E2350V review

If it weren't for that pesky BenQ EW2420 and its VA panel, this LG would have a shot at the budget monitor crown.

A 23-inch monitor with a Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 pixel grid for under £150? Impressive stuff. But that's not all. The brand spankers LG E2350V adds an LED backlight to what already seems like a bonkers bargain.

Of course, at this price point, something has to give. That something is the LCD type. Yup, it's a dirty old TN panel. But then so is nearly every other monitor at this price point. The only slight snag for the LG E2350V is that BenQ's new EW2420 delivers both an LED backlight and a larger 24-inch VA panel for less than £10 more.

Panel type aside, the LG E2350V packs a solid feature set including HDMI and DVI digital inputs and an extremely compact and light enclosure. The former means it will work with almost any input device from PCs to games consoles and Blu-ray players, while the latter makes it ideal when space is at a premium.

Power consumption

Watts: maximum / approx 170cd/m2 – lower is better

LG E2350V: 28W / 19W

Hanns.G HP222DJ0: 25W / 18W

Iiyama E2271HDS: 21W / 16W