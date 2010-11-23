Iiyama E2710HDS review

When it comes to sheer visual drama, there's no substitute for square inches – you need a really large display such as the Iiyama E2710HDS. What you do not need, however, is a banker's bonus to afford one. 27 inches of flat panel is now available for under £250.

That's a very reasonable premium over a budget 24-inch monitor, so it's no surprise to find the Iiyama E2710HDS gives you little extra apart from those inches. The panel technology is, of course, trusty old TN and the native resolution is 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

Granted, that qualifies as Full HD, but it's no more pixels than you get with many bargain basement 22-inch screens, including Iiyama's own E2271HDS. Still, the E2710HDS has the key connectivity options covered courtesy of HDMI, DVI and VGA sockets. Any way you slice it, this is an awful lot of monitor for your money.

Power consumption

Watts: maximum / approx 170cd/m2 – lower is better

Iiyama E2710HDS: 48W / 17W

Hanns.G HZ281: 79W / 32W

BenQ V2410T: 25W / 15W