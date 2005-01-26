BenQ FP785 LCD TV

It looks great, but unfortunately that's the best thing we can say about it

It's fitting that BenQ opted to launch this monitor at Milan Fashion Week: it's undoubtedly one of the best-looking LCDs you'll ever lay your eyes on. Sporting a slick silver frame, classy burgundy trim and gently glowing blue power indicator, it takes on true supermodel status when compared to the plain, boxy LCD masses.

Aside from the major-league looks, though, it's fairly unremarkable. You get the standard analogue and digital video inputs, a nice 1,280 x 1,024 resolution, and the ability to display crisp, clean detail and lively, vibrant colours - things that can be considered run of the mill for a 17-inch LCD these days.

The built-in stereo speakers are pretty ordinary, despite the inclusion of the usually brilliant SRS virtual surround audio processing, while the panel's 25ms response time is too slow for twitchy fingered gamers, resulting in some disorientating ghosting during speedy on-screen movements. Dedicated fraggers would be happier with BenQ's far superior - and much more reasonably priced - FP783, which boasts a class- leading 12ms response time.

That said, the way the stand cleverly transforms into a carrying handle is impressive, especially if you're the kind of high flyer that, er, wants to carry a stylish LCD monitor about a lot.

All in all, if you're looking for an LCD that'll impress when it's switched off and sat on your desk, this might be for you. If you want one that'll impress people when it's actually turned on, you're better off looking at BenQ's other models.