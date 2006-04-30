Motion Computing LE1600 review

The LE1600 is generous with features and extras, comes in truly lightweight and it's main fault is the lack of storage space

Motion Computing is a little-known maker of Tablet PCs, and has been in business since 2001. The LE1600 is different from mainstream rivals HP or Lenovo because of its slate design, and is aimed at those with mobility as a priority.

Powered by an ultra-low voltage Intel Pentium M 758 with 512MB of DDR2 memory, the LE1600 is capable of completing office tasks competently. The digitised 12.1-inch screen is good to look at from any angle. Most of the other tablets available tend to feature the same Intel 915GM chipset, so the 3DMark 2003 score of 828 is average.

With diminutive dimensions and a weight of 1.9kg, the LE1600 is comfortable to hold or balance on your arm. Simple, stylish and well constructed, it's also fairly generous with features: a fingerprint scanner aids security, and Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11b/g wireless adapters make connecting to networks simple.

Navigation is performed using a stylus, and a series of buttons execute applications. This machine's main fault is storage: a smaller than average 30GB hard drive and lack of optical drive is difficult to overlook. But the LE1600 is an attractive package, bucking the current trend of Tablet PCs with keyboards, and standing out because of it.