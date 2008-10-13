Philips Power2 Go review

If you carry a number of portable devices around when out and about that regularly need topping up, this power pack from Philips is an essential peripheral.

This is a battery pack that weighs 280g and measures 120 x 80 x 25mm that you charge at home or in the ofﬁce and then take with you. Philips claims it can dispense up to 60 hours of charge to your portables, dependent on usage.

It can be used with your laptop or mobile phone, as a host of connectors for all the major brands are shipped with the battery. It can also be used with MP3 players that support mini-USB, as there is also a charge port for such players.

An LED light on the top of the battery tells you how much juice is left inside. We found this a great gadget that is ideal for the frequent traveller.