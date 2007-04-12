Combining a laptop case and stand, the Belkin PocketTop (£35 inc. VAT) is designed for use around the house. Available in a choice of green, orange or silver, the concept is to keep your laptop protected from dust and dirt and make it more comfortable for use on your lap.

Although similar in design to a standard laptop case, padding is limited. There's enough protection for basic home use though. When you open the case, a pair of raised pads lifts the laptop chassis to improve ventilation and allow the case to keep heat from your lap.

A large reinforced pocket can be used to store peripherals, while a small hole feeds your power cable through to the laptop. This is a good case for busy laptop users needing to protect their kit, and work and pack up at a moment's notice.