New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6 review

One of the most versatile trail shoes you’ll come across, these trail runners are solidly built, comfortable, and - despite being on the heavier side - offer a great running experience.

Two-minute review

If you’re looking for a running shoe that you can use for just about everything – trail running, road running, hiking, as well as casual use around town and for work – the great looking New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6 could be for you.

For those long weekend runs, thanks to the 28mm of cushioning on the heel and 20mm on the forefoot, it offers a very comfortable, soft and forgiving ride, yet it's still just about agile enough for those regular shorter park training sessions too.

A Vibram Megagrip outsole means it also has fantastic grip so you can throw it on and be sure-footed in all weather. You’ll also be well set on trails too, although its lugs are on the smaller side, so perhaps consider another option if you run on super muddy, or technical and steep trails.

A breathable synthetic mesh upper provides good ventilation (Image credit: Fergus Scholes)

Thanks to a breathable synthetic mesh upper, the New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6 also has good ventilation for all day use and your foot sits nice and secure. Granted, at 340g it's certainly not lightweight, but with its comfort, grip and solid build quality, you’ll soon forget about the weight and clock up hundreds of niggle-free miles.

This newly updated model was released on April 15 2021, and is priced at $135 / £125 (about AU$180).

Design

Intended for trail running use, this rugged-looking shoe features a fuller specification to ensure it withstands off road rigors. The downside of this is its weight – at 340g, it's on the heavier side, but given the comfort and protection it offers, that heft is fully justified.

New Balance’s Fresh Foam midsole underfoot brings really nice comfort that’ll be welcome to all runners. A Vibram MegaGrip outsole offers one of the best grips going, plus it’s really durable to help bring a long life to the shoe.

The upper is straightforward – a synthetic mesh with some perforations in the toe box area for cooling, and some extra protection around the heel and toe.

The shoe's Vibram MegaGrip outsole offers impressive traction (Image credit: Fergus Scholes)

New Balance has taken strides to be eco-friendly, with recycled materials used for the collar and tongue, including cork on the tongue tag. It's also partnered with 1% for the Planet, meaning 1% of net sales of this shoe will be donated to organizations that are working on climate change and protecting public lands.

Oh, and it looks great too.

Performance

Straight out of the box, the New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6 is a joy to use. The whole shoe - simple synthetic upper, comfortable midsole and grippy outsole - has been well throughout and executed to create a brilliant package.

The upper is made from what could be described as a more conventional upper material. It’s a synthetic mesh that's pretty breathable, which means you can wear it all day (for chores even, or at your desk) without getting uncomfortable hot and sweaty feet. It's on the softer side when running, thereby minimizing the chances of rubbing.

There's some extra protective material overlaid around the toe area, and the heel has a sturdier patch stitched on to protect you from rocks if you’re off road.

The toe and heel offer extra protection for tough off-road runs (Image credit: Fergus Scholes)

A generously sized loop on the heel cup and a loosely gusseted tongue means the shoe is easy to take on and off. Once laced up, it sits securely in place, and there's an extra eyelet if you like to lock the laces in place.

The Fresh Foam midsole does exactly what it claims to, bringing a really comfortable ride with a touch of responsiveness too. There are some diamond like notches places on the sides of the midsole which brings a nice aesthetic.

This midsole makes the New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6 a great option for regular use and clocking up high miles, and would even work brilliantly for commuting to work too, laden with a backpack of gear.

The Fresh Foam midsole is comfortable and responsive (Image credit: Fergus Scholes)

The Vibram MegaGrip outsole is great as well – no complaints here – and you’ll be as sure footed as you can be in any shoe, even on wet ground. The lugs aren’t hugely generous, so you could find a lack of traction in super muddy or loose gravel trails, but for more regular countryside tracks and off road paths, it's perfect.

First reviewed July 2021

Buy it if

You want a trusty daily runner

If you're looking for a shoe that can handle clocking up high mileages, this is it.

You want versatility

This is a shoe that you can use in nearly every scenario, from daily casual use, to commuting, to trail running

Don't buy it if

You want light weight and speed

At 340g, the New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6 is on the heavier side.

You want to tackle serious mud

The New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6 doesn't have the biggest lugs, so for seriously boggy routes you'd be better off with something like a Mudclaw.