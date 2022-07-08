Naenka Runner Diver review

It’s not the best sounding pair of waterproof headphones around, but the Naenka Runner Diver is certainly the most versatile. Just as good while running and around the office as when in the pool, its bone conduction tech means lots of bass, though it’s low on treble detail.

Naenka Runner Diver key specs Waterproof standard: IPX8 Battery life: 10 hours Storage: 16GB Audio formats: MP3 and FLAC Weight: 33g

Two-minute review

The Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones are unique among the best waterproof headphones and best bone conduction headphones. Like most underwater audio gadgets they can store a bunch of MP3 files (remember them?) so you can listen to music, podcasts or audiobooks while you swim.

However, they have something most rivals don’t in the shape of a Bluetooth module. It doesn’t work underwater, so you can’t stream to them using a smartphone on your sun bed, but you can switch to it when on dry land. In an instant, it turns these waterproof headphones from a one-trick gadget into a lifestyle accessory good for using in the pool, the gym, while out on a run, and even around an office.

Based on bone conduction technology that sends vibrations directly to your inner ear, however, means bass-heavy audio that’s low on treble detailing. That makes music a largely narrow affair, though that’s probably not a deal-breaker for swimming when any kind of distraction will do.

Able to store an impressive 16GB of MP3s, the Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones is an ambitious product whose minimalist design means a few long presses of buttons must be learned to switch between modes and tracks. Learn them well and the Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones will allow you to go to great lengths.

Naenka is a challenger brand in the bone conduction headphones space, with this unique product selling for $169.99/£135/AU$238. It’s manufactured by Shenzhen Mengqu Life Technology Co. in Shenzhen, China and sold on Naenka ’ s website (opens in new tab).

Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones: Design

Minimalist design

Proprietary charging cable

Teardrop-shaped transducers

Design score: 4/5

You can get the Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones in whatever color you want. As long as it’s gray. It’s a smart, minimalist design that weighs just 34g and uses the same silicon plastic finish found on almost all bone conduction headsets. It’s there because it’s both smooth and it doesn’t move around when placed against wet skin.

It also uses an ear-hook design to keep the transducers in place. That’s important because they rest against the tops of cheekbones to send sound vibrations directly to the inner ear. Here they’re shaped like teardrops.

Like all new bone conduction headphones, the Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones use a proprietary charging cable that magnetically attaches to the battery via four gold connector points.

Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones: Performance

Works well in and out of water

Lacks ultimate treble detailing

Ear plugs improve sound quality in water

Performance score: 4/5

The Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones are the last word in versatility. They’re actually at their best when being used in either ‘music mode’ (i.e. playback of MP3 or FLAC files on its flash storage) or ‘Bluetooth mode’ out of the water. Used outdoors or around the office and you obviously get the trademark ‘open ear’ design that lets you hear what’s going on around you. In practice that can be as handy around a home office (depending on whether you work alone or not) as when out on a run, but the design has obvious safety advantages for the latter.

Sound quality when used out of water is good, though the maximum volume is a little too low. At no point did we experience any bassy ‘tickle’ in our cheekbones, but it got close. At all times the sound quality is good, but not excellent. There’s a lot of bass, but not much in the way of treble detail. If you listen mainly to podcasts or audiobooks it’s not going to make any difference.

However, for its headline act the Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones needs a little help. They ship with no bag, but they do come with a small box of earplugs. That’s because by blocking your ear canals while swimming the transducers can do their bone conducting work in auditory silence. The results are much better than if you don’t use the earplugs, but only in water. Sound quality underwater is a little different to above it, with more bass – aided by those ear plugs – though here the low volume is an issue.

Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones: Features

IPX8 waterproof to 5m

Bluetooth 5.2 mode

180mAh battery

The Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones are rated IPX8 waterproof down to 5m, but that rating also means they’re sweat proof and dust-proof. Inside is a 180mAh battery (which fully charges in 1.5 hours and is good for about 10 hours, though only if they’re used at 60% volume, which is unlikely) and a flash drive capable of storing up to 16GB of MP3 and FLAC files.

The latter is a lossless high resolution format, so tends to produce very large files. However, considering the rather basic sound quality of the Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones we’re not sure why FLAC compatibility is necessary. Either way it’s obviously a pain to have to drag and drop files onto the flash drive, and you do need a computer to do so.

The main other feature here is its Bluetooth module, which uses the new 5.2 specification. The upshot is that in practice the Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones always stay connected to a smartphone.

Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones: Value for money

High-range choice

Challenger brand in bone conduction headphones

Value for money score: 3/5

The Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones are more expensive than the market leader, whose Shokz OpenSwim sells for $149.95/£139.95/AU$219.95. However, they’re more affordable than the Zygo Solo , a premium package of waterproof headphones and a coaching app, which sells for $299/£218/AU$400.

Buy it if...

You don’t want more than one pair of headphones

With its Bluetooth mode in addition to a ‘music’ mode for playing MP3s stored on its 16GB hard drive the Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones can work in all scenarios and aren’t just restricted to being used in water.

You love bass

The most dominant characteristic of the Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones’s soundstage is low frequency sound, which is at its best underwater when wearing earplugs (also included).

Don’t buy it if…

You want pin-sharp audio

Mainly as a consequence of them being bone conduction headphones, the sound is bassy, but a little muffled. You won’t notice it for podcasts and audiobooks, but it’s an obvious drawback when listening to music.

You want high volumes

The Naenka Runner Diver waterproof headphones are fairly quiet, which can be a problem when in a swimming pool when water is constantly lapping at your ears.

First reviewed July 2022