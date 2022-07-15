Nacon RIG 800 Pro HX headset review

If you need a top-quality Xbox Series X|S headset that won’t break the bank, then look no further than Nacon’s RIG 800 Pro. Offering both brilliant sound and mic quality, it’s also among the comfiest headsets you can buy. For longer, immersive gaming sessions, we can’t recommend the RIG 800 Pro enough.

One-minute review

Nacon’s RIG 800 Pro is simply one of the best headsets you can buy for Xbox consoles. But it probably won’t give you that impression at first. Out of the box, the headset’s cups are listlessly unconnected from the headpiece. And clipping them into place feels like a worryingly risky task.

Even when the cups are successfully clicked into place, the overall build quality of the RIG 800 Pro feels flimsy. The headset’s plastic appears thin and cheap. So much so that the headpiece and mic feel like they could easily snap if poorly handled.

However, we did say the RIG 800 Pro is one of the best headsets you can buy for Xbox Series X|S consoles. And despite the cheap-feeling build quality, that’s absolutely true. By every other metric, the RIG 800 Pro seriously excels.

The headset’s audio quality is astounding. It provides incredibly well-rounded 3D audio that’s bolstered by Dolby Atmos, a license for which is included in the box. The headset’s 40mm drivers are able to minimize distortion, making way for a detailed and immersive sound. This, along with the headset’s deep cups, allows for very high quality noise that’s definitely hard to beat.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the standout features, alongside the fantastic sound, has to be the headset’s high level of comfort. It’s rare to get a pair of cans this comfy at a reasonably low price. The RIG 800 Pro simply feels good to wear, and makes longer gaming sessions a delight by not once irritating the ears.

A small selection of buttons and sliders can be found on the back of the left cup. These are blissfully easy to reach and identifiable on touch. There’s a large button for switching the headset on or off, two sliders for volume and game-to-party chat audio balance, as well as a button to quickly mute the mic. The simple selection and fuss-free layout is very welcome here.

You’ve also got two ways of charging the RIG 800 Pro. You can plug the headset directly into your console or PC via micro-USB connection, or use the included charging station which the headset can magnetically attach to. We preferred the latter as we found it charged the headset faster. Though in both cases, charging took a little longer than we’d like at roughly three to four hours for a total of 24 hours of battery life.

RIG 800 Pro HX: price and availability

The RIG 800 Pro is available to buy now for $149 / £199 / AU$299 directly from the official Nacon online store. While you’re getting a much better deal if you’re in the US, the headset is still worth the asking price no matter where you live given its suite of high-quality features.

RIG 800 Pro HX: design

(Image credit: Future)

Incredibly comfy to wear

Auto-adjusting headband works great

Build quality could be better

The RIG 800 Pro has the potential to throw you for a loop at first glance. The cups are initially detached from the headset, but rest assured that it isn’t broken. After clipping the cups into place, you’re good to go.

It definitely didn’t set the best first impression, though. The build quality of the headset is lacking overall. It’s by no means terrible – and easy to forgive once you’ve started using it – but we do advise caution when you’re first putting the headset together. That’s because the headset’s plastics – especially around the edges of the headpiece – do feel cheaply made and slightly flimsy.

The opposite is true of the headset’s cups. These are superb in comparison, and are sufficiently padded with a plush coating for a high level of comfort. The self-adjusting headband is also made from a soft mesh material, allowing the headset to rest softly on your head. The RIG 800 Pro is so comfortable that it makes longer gaming sessions an absolute joy. We never felt the need to remove the headset to take a break.

The headset’s mic is non-intrusive, and only activates when you’ve moved it down into position. This is a nice touch, as it means you won’t have to fiddle with any settings to manually turn the mic off. Unfortunately, the mic can’t be removed from the headset at all. But it is flexible enough to be tucked away out of view when you’re not using it.

Design score: 4 / 5

RIG 800 Pro HX: features

(Image credit: Future)

24-hour battery life

Convenient charging deck

Easy to use on-board buttons

The RIG 800 Pro has a very simple feature set. Out of the box, aside from the headset itself, you’re getting a charging stand, charging cable, wireless USB adapter for connecting the headset and a Dolby Atmos license.

The charging stand is surprisingly cool. Plug it in via USB, attach the headset, and it’ll let you know the progress of the charge via an LED on the front of the stand. Red means it’s charging, while green means it’s fully topped up. There’s also a handy slot at the back of the charging stand, where you can place the wireless adapter when you’re not using it.

You can also charge the headset via a micro-USB slot found on the left ear cup. We would’ve preferred USB-C, as that’s the more common option these days. But still, we’re appreciative of not being required to use the charging station as the sole outlet.

Battery life is impressive, too. You’ll get around 24 hours on a full charge. However, we do recommend charging the headset overnight if you’re going to use it frequently. From empty to full, the RIG 800 Pro takes around three to four hours to charge with the stand.

When you switch on the RIG 800 Pro, you’ll hear a voice confirming the status of the headset. This will give you an idea of how much battery life is remaining, and whether or not the headset is connected.

There’s a few buttons and sliders found on the headset’s left cup, too. These are very easy to locate and identify while you’re wearing it. Using these, you’re quickly able to adjust volume and switch the mic off should you need to.

It’s a no-frills feature set, then, but comes with everything you need to keep the headset charged and connected.

Features score: 3.5 / 5

RIG 800 Pro HX: sound quality

(Image credit: Future)

Superb audio quality

Perfect for Dolby Atmos

Good quality mic

The RIG 800 Pro is a huge win for audiophiles. If you’re buying the headset for the purpose of listening to music, you won’t be disappointed. Music sounds richly detailed with the headset on. Even more so when playing games, as Dolby Atmos will deliver ultra-immersive 3D audio at no extra cost thanks to the included license.

As a result, the RIG 800 Pro is a perfect choice if you’re looking for extra immersion. Loading up Forza Horizon 5, we were thoroughly impressed by how much detail the headset was able to pick up on. From the heavy engine sounds and chunky gear shifts to the thundering impact of cars hitting the dirt from a 200ft jump, the RIG 800 Pro made us feel like we were actually there.

That high quality doesn’t stop before the mic. On the contrary, the RIG 800 Pro does a more than serviceable job as a headset in this regard. In our testing, our voices sounded crystal clear to the recipients. Their voices, in turn, were equally discernable.

From top to bottom, then, the RIG 800 Pro offers seriously excellent audio quality that’s well worth the asking price.

Sound quality score: 4.5 / 5

Should I buy the RIG 800 Pro HX headset?

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

You’re after top-quality audio

The RIG 800 Pro excels with both music and sound design. If you’re after great sound, we can’t recommend this headset enough.

You want comfort

The RIG 800 Pro is almost absurdly comfy thanks to its well-padded cups and flexible, self-adjusting headband.

You want a lot of battery life

At roughly 24 hours from a single charge, you can potentially go days or even weeks without needing to top up the headset.

Don't buy it if...

You want good build quality

The RIG 800 Pro’s build quality could be better, feeling a touch cheap with some of the materials used.

You’d prefer a wired headset

If wireless isn’t your thing, you’ll probably want to look elsewhere.

You need a headset for PS5

The RIG 800 Pro HX is designed for Xbox consoles and PC.