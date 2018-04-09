Jumper EZpad 6 Plus review

The EZpad 6 Plus has tweaked an existing design, adding its own twists. The 16:9 screen will appeal to those looking for a more traditional form factor, while the wallet-friendly price tag will seal the deal for bargain hunters.

Jumper is one of the better known Chinese laptop vendors around but it has been quiet lately as the likes of Teclast and Chuwi push out even more new models. Jumper has produced some eye-catching products in the past with the EZBook 2, the EZpad 5S and the EZBook 3 Pro. This time around, the company is back with a very personal take on the Microsoft Surface, dubbed the EZpad 6 Plus.

Where to buy? Online Chinese retailer, Gearbest, sent us the sample and sells the EZpad 6 Plus for just over £234 ($330) at the time of writing, a price that includes an original magnetic docking keyboard. Note that while this price includes delivery, it is exclusive of any taxes that may be levied by HMRC or the courier companies on behalf of the vendor. Want to buy tech from online Chinese retailers? Read this first.

Design

Jumper eschews the expected 3:2 aspect ratio of the Surface family in favor of a more traditional 16:9 screen. Overall the EZpad 6 Plus reminds us a lot of how Android tablets used to look – compared to some of the more expensive competition, this model has embraced a less premium finish.

Thick bezels – essential for holding such a large 11.6-inch tablet – complement the highly reflective, plastic screen overlay, which sadly also doubles as a fingerprint magnet.

Even the metal chassis has a cheap plastic feel despite its brushed aluminum finish.

At 297 x 183 x 16mm, the EZpad 6 Plus sits comfortably on an A4 sheet of paper which means that you will be able to carry it with ease in most folders. It topped the scales at 995g without the docking keyboard, and 1.29kg with it; that’s average for a convertible device with an 11.6-inch display.

Spec Sheet Here is the Jumper EZpad 6 Plus configuration sent to TechRadar Pro for review: CPU: Intel Celeron N3350 quad-core 2.4GHz Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 500 RAM: 6GB DDR3 Screen: 11.6-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution touchscreen Storage: 64GB eMMC Ports: 1 x USB Type-A, audio jack, card reader, mini-HDMI, microUSB Connectivity: 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 Camera: 2MP front webcam Weight: 1.29kg (with keyboard) Size: 297 x 183 x 16mm (W x D x H) Battery: 31.5Whr

The tablet has a power button and volume rocker, and in terms of ports, you get an audio jack, microUSB connector, full-size USB 3.0 port, microSD card slot, micro-HDMI and a power port. The only surprise is a pair of front-facing speakers. Ideally we’d prefer to have a multi-purpose power microUSB port rather than a proprietary connector.

Oh and don’t forget the kickstand that, just like Marmite, may or may not appeal to you. While it is great on a flat surface (for example, a table or kitchen top), it will leave its mark – literally – on your thighs if you choose to use it as a laptop.

Specifications

Jumper managed to squeeze 6GB of DDR3L RAM into the product, 50% more than the competition. That extra 2GB of system memory is significant and comes in very handy, particularly since the on-board graphics subsystem uses anywhere between 128MB and 3.1GB of system memory.

As for the rest of the spec, there are no real surprises. The slate has a Celeron N3350 processor (not N3450 as per the official spec sheet), 64GB of eMMC storage, an 11.6-inch Full HD IPS display and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Note that there’s no rear camera despite the presence of a dummy.

The Jumper EZpad 6 Plus uses a smartphone-type charger that dispenses 24W (12v2A) of power.