Google Classroom review

Google Classroom looks like a more advanced note-taking app or a blank page at first glance. However, when you start using it you can easily add assignments, course materials, and homework. Due to this straightforward approach, the free app (included with G-Suite for Education) is amazingly powerful as a learning tool for anyone - including companies.

In a world that is mostly stuck at home, online learning has become the new norm. For employees learning new apps, students taking algebra, or homeschoolers who have to finish assignments, one of the best online portals is Google Classroom. With only a few clicks, students can take an entire class, read through materials and watch videos, and complete assignments. It’s one of the best Google product offerings and fits nicely within the Google app infrastructure.

Want to try Google Classroom? Check out the website here

Plans and pricing

There are no strings attached with Google Classroom. The app is entirely free for schools, colleges, and homeschoolers once you sign up for G-Suite for Education. However, even for those in a company or who want to teach a subject without being part of a school, Google Classroom lets you dive right in for free using your existing Gmail account.

Interface and performance

There’s something quite satisfying about using Google Classroom. It might have something to do with the fact that it is entirely free, which is odd since many of the virtual classroom tools require an exorbitant subscription fee. (One estimate noted how the full subscription to the Blackboard.com virtual classroom for a school district might cost as much as $160,000 per year. Even so-called “affordable” virtual classrooms like Canvas can still hit you with licensing fees to use the app with your entire school or university.) Most of us would question “free” as a value when it comes to software, but Google Classroom is different.

Google Classroom starts you out with a blank page where you can create or join classes by clicking on the plus at the top right of the page (Image credit: Google)

On first impression, it seems underpowered or even simplistic -- almost like a glorified version of Google Keep. It uses a similar interface to that note-taking app. While that’s a bit distressing at first, it can be reassuring to those who already know Google products.

Yet, when you start poking around more, you realize this is all by design. You might be using Google Classroom because, as a remote worker stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, you are homeschooling your kids or you might even use Google Classroom as a training tool for employees. Whatever the reason, the app delivers on what is promised.

Creating new assignments, questions or materials feels just like creating a Google Doc (Image credit: Google)

Although you start with a blank sheet, you can add assignments, quizzes, and materials (such as videos, documents, and audio files) with ease. In fact, in testing the app, it became obvious that this was designed by people who know their audience. Google Classroom is so easy it feels like you are creating a Google Doc or writing an email. It would appeal to those who know their subject of expertise but don’t have a degree in computer programming.

Features

As you explore the interface, you’ll realize there is a lot more to Google Classroom than you initially suspect. You can add your own branding to the interface to make it look like your school. On an extensive class resource page, you can let students view all assignments quickly. There’s a grading component of course, which is also easy to use. Setting up a quiz will look familiar to anyone who has used Google Forms (since it actually uses Google Forms).

Over time, you will keep uncovering new features. You can use the built-in Google Calendar function to review due dates on assignments. Inviting students to the classroom is quick and efficient -- you just give them one simple code to use when they want to join. (You can also add them by name if they are already on your G-Suite for Education account.) On the backend you can create additional classrooms for more teachers at your school.

Even businesses can use Google Classroom as a means to train new employees about company policies and procedures (Image credit: Google)

For companies that might want to use this app for their training program and new employee orientation, Google Classroom is quite powerful and won’t require any training. You can expect to fire up a new classroom, create your assignments, add new users, and hold a training seminar within about 10 minutes -- all without reading a single help file.

Beyond the basics of running a virtual classroom, the app lets you export grades into a spreadsheet format, which is handy if you need to share the results with a superintendent. For added video-conferencing features, more encryption and security, and dedicated tech support, some schools might opt for the G Suite Enterprise for Education subscription. There’s no information about pricing for that upgrade - it seems to vary by school size.

The competition

It can be difficult to evaluate free software, but then again we all know there is nothing that’s truly free. When an app is difficult to use or requires extensive training, schools and companies can spend enormous sums teaching everyone to use the app or supporting it. In other cases, free means the semi-functional version, but over time you will need to upgrade to the premium version if you want to make the most of the tool and stick with it.

There doesn’t seem to be any strings attached to Google Classroom. As with most Google products, once you are joined at the hip with Google you will eventually start seeing ad banners, even if it is in the consumer products you use like Google Docs or Gmail. Classroom doesn’t actually show any advertising within the product itself. That’s what makes it so appealing. Other products like Blackboard and Canvas might offer free or low-cost versions, but eventually you will discover an upgrade path that leads to licensing fees and tech support costs.

It’s also worth noting that G-Suite for education isn’t even required, even though it’s free. Anyone can start using Google Classroom if you have a Gmail account and some homeschoolers you need to teach during the coronavirus lockdown. Companies can use it for training and development. The app is remarkably flexible, easy to use, and totally free.

Now, there is a caveat here. It’s true that Classroom looks underpowered at first, then you realize it does offer quite a few virtual classroom features. You can add rich media to your virtual class materials and that’s fantastic. Setting up quizzes takes only a few minutes.

However, we’re not talking about a comprehensive learning management system here. The free version of Google Classroom does not offer a video-conferencing system where you can allow students to raise their hand with a click, isolate one speaker or mute others who are participating. There are few, if any, reporting features to track attendance, and you won’t find any advanced features related to school-wide announcements or a landing page.

Final verdict

In the end, the reason Google Classroom is so powerful is because it streamlines learning and removes many of the barriers to success. The clean interface makes the app a joy to use, both for the teachers and the students. It’s powerful in the ways that help with learning, such as the assignments, materials, quizzes, and grading. You can add rich media like videos and audio clips with only a few clicks. With this power and simplicity, you can expect to actually help students learn and not become confused or irritated by the interface.

The closest comparison to this is the collaborative messaging app Slack compared to Microsoft Teams. Slack is not at all as powerful as Teams, not by a longshot. Yet, what Slack provides is a clean interface and simplicity -- few people have to take a training course to use Slack. It “just works” and helps with communication right away. Similarly, Google Classroom deserves high praise because it also streamlines education. Students will learn, and that’s what matters.