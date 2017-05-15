Dell Inspiron 24 7000 AIO PC review

The Dell Inspiron 24 7000 offers some impressive hardware and a flexible design, meaning it should fit in to your home or office with few headaches.

Dell made its name in the world of traditional desktop PCs, but with more of us looking for more creative ways to work, the company is now looking to offer a number of other form factors and options for those looking for something a little different.

With the company slipping recently in terms of global PC sales, Dell is looking for the growing all-in-one PC market to boost its numbers.

The Dell Inspiron 24 7000 is the company's attempt to challenge the likes of the Microsoft Surface Studio and Apple's premium iMacs in the growing all-in-one PC market, which combines everything you'd want in a computer into a single model.

Design

Make no mistake, the Inspiron 24 7000 is striking. The 23.8in FullHD display catches the eye from the minute you open the box, offering a true wide-screen experience - although there are some seriously large bezels present.

The PC is also super thin, at just 1.06in across, and thanks to its movable hinge, the display can be tilted to a number of angles, right down to lying flat on its back.

This flexibility means that the display isn't able to rise up too high, meaning you might need to invest in a separate screen stand unless you want to get a cricked neck.

All the main components are contained within the base of the display, which packs in the device's hardware, as well as a surprisingly powerful speaker.

With its metal and black plastic design, this is hardly the most attractive unit, but the angle of the screen means that you won't really notice it when in use.

Specifications

CPU: 3.20GHz 6th Generation Intel quad-core i5-6300HQ with 6M Cache

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics

RAM: 12GB 2133MHz DDR4

Screen: 23.8-in FullHD IPS 1920 x 1080 display

Storage: 1TB 5400 rpm Hard Drive

Optical Drive:

Ports: 2x USB 2.0, 4x USB 3.0, RJ45 Ethernet Port, HDMI in, HDMI out

Connectivity: Intel Single Band Wireless-AC 3165, Bluetooth 4.0

Camera: Intel RealSense 3D camera

Weight: 9.46kg (20.86 pounds)

Size: 22.95in x 1.06in x 14.21in (W x D x H)

Overall, the Dell Inspiron 24 7000 offers a decent set of specifications, but nothing much more than that.

There's also six USB ports, two USB 2.0 and four USB 3.0, along with ports for HDMI, ethernet and MCR, meaning the Inspiron 24 7000 is easy to hook up and connect to all your other devices.

Inside, there's Windows 10 Home, meaning that all your favourite Microsoft Office programs are present and correct, making it ideal for home and office working.

These specs put the Inspiron 24 7000 ahead of the lowest-priced iMac offerings, with an equivalent Apple device setting you back £1,749 - far more than £949 for Dell's device.

As for Microsoft's Surface Studio, the equivalent model with hardware similiar to the Inspiron 24 7000 will cost $2,999 (around £2,326) meaning that if you are strapped for budget, Dell's device could be everything you're looking for.

In use

ATTO: 32MB Write 105544; Read 102066

Cinebench R15 Single Core: 416cb

Cinebench R15 OpenGL: 59.63fps

Geek bench 4 Single Core: 3,809; Multi Core: 10,649; Compute OpenCL: 16,588

NovaBench (Overall): 850; Graphics: 98

Passmark (Overall): 1892.2; CPU 6432.4; 3D Graphics 990.3

The Inspiron 24 7000 offers some fairly decent power, given its price range.

The above tests show that the device was able to take on some of its more powerful competitors, outscoring the Microsoft Surface Studio on both GeekBench tests.

It also out-performs the equivalent-sized Apple iMac, released back in early 2016, which scored lower on Novabench's tests, with Dell's device coming in 70 per cent faster thanks to its integrated IntelHD GPU.

The version we used came with an Intel Core i5-6300HQ processor, but the device is also available with a more powerful Intel Core i7.

This boosted version also comes with embedded Nvidia graphics, instead of Intel hardware, as well as more RAM and storage - but you'll of course have to pay more for this privilege.

Overall, though, the standard edition is more than enough to handle the vast majority of everyday work tasks, and also means that the device boots up quickly, with that huge 12GB of RAM doing wonders for speed and performance.

Verdict

Given its attractive design, it's a relief to also know that the Inspiron 24 7000 is easy to use and set up - just unpack the PC out of the box and plug it in to get started.

Dell is obviously targeting creative industries, with the flexible display useful if you work in media or graphic design, however this is by no means a portable device, with the unit weighing in at just under 10kg.

The super-wide screen is also ideal for those who need multiple windows or programs open at the same time, allowing for a much less crowded display that lets you stay on top of everything.

Overall, the Inspiron 24 7000 is a very attractive proposition if you need a Windows-powered all-in-one.

We liked

The Dell Inspiron 24 7000 is a striking-looking device, but it's not just a pretty face. Inside is a powerful set of components for a decent price. That wide screen should be a major plus point for anyone looking to get a new perspective on their work, with a useful amount of connectivity and compactness.

We disliked

The Inspiron 24 7000 lacks that last bit of polish - much like many of Dell's products, this is missing that extra bit of sparkle that its competitors could provide. The same goes for the hardware inside, which is good, but not great - and may be a deal-breaker if you are a heavy PC user.

Final verdict

With a screen like this, the Inspiron 24 7000 could be a valuable addition to your office - if you've got the room to squeeze it in.

Although it lacks the high street appeal of Microsoft's Surface Studio, or the power of Apple's iMac, for the price on offer, the Dell Inspiron 24 7000 is a good all-round device for your home or office.

Featuring a good blend of value, power and usability, Dell has made encouraging progress with its all-in-one PCs - now it's time for the company to take this forward.