Navman S90i review

Navman has built up a reputation as the manufacturer of intuitive satellite navigation devices offering unique features. Its S90i (£249 inc. VAT) continues this trend, and is both easy to use and packed with features.

On the front of the device, you'll find a 4.3-inch touchscreen display offering a widescreen layout. This affords plenty of space for displaying maps, while keeping the overall size compact and making it easy to slip into your pocket.

Full postcodes are supported, and we found the onscreen buttons large and easy to use. There's a Points Of Interest (POI) list of over 500,000 destinations, including restaurants, banks, petrol stations and speed cameras. You'll also be able to get directions by selecting a photograph of your destination, using Navman's Navpix technology.

Intergrated camera

You can download images of thousands of famous landmarks, with the location details stored alongside. The S90i also has an integrated camera, so you'll be able to take your own photographs when out and about, making it easy to return to destinations at a later date.

The S90i uses a SiRF Star III GPS (Global Positioning System) chip, which is the latest and most accurate solution. We found it located satellites quickly and kept a strong signal throughout.

Directions were easy to follow and the TeleAtlas maps clear and uncluttered. However, when we strayed off the route, the S90i often insisted we performed a u-turn, rather than simply re-routing us.

Features include a built-in traffic module, along with a product lifetime subscription to updates, allowing you to avoid congestion when out and about. Bluetooth is also integrated, so you'll be able to use the S90i as a hands-free kit for your mobile phone.

It's not the cheapest satellite navigation device, but it offers an impressive features list and does very little wrong.