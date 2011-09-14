Lomography La Sardina

Lomo's La Sardina is the newest camera in the analogue phenomenon's line-up. Boasting a compact size and a range of interesting designs, the La Sardina is, as the name pretty accurately suggests, shaped like a sardine can.

You can choose the camera only version, or you can plump for the added flash which comes with coloured discs to customise its colour output. It's worth noting that the camera only option is a fair amount cheaper, and you can always add the 'Fritz the Blitz' flash at a later date.

As with most Lomography cameras, there are very few 'settings' to choose from on the La Sardina. You have the option to choose from 'normal' shooting mode (1/100th second shutter speed) and Bulb, and there's also the option to shoot multiple exposures too.

Luckily, the La Sardina uses 35mm film, unlike the 120mm film used by some of the other Lomo models. 35mm is still relatively easy to come by in supermarkets and chemists, but of course there are also a variety of Lomography Society own branded films that you can buy too. For our test we used the Lomography Colour XPRO CHROME at 100 speed.

The lens on board the camera is a 22mm wide-angle fixed length lens and comes with rudimentary focusing controls.

Lomo cameras are of course not known for their high quality or precise optics, but rather the charm and unpredictability characterised by light leaks, flaring, underexposure and just about every classic 'mistake'.