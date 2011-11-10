Toshiba 37UL863B

The 37-inch 37UL863B is a set designed as an all-rounder for a hi-def hungry home – and how.

With a reasonably sophisticated, upmarket spec that comprises both Freeview HD and Freesat HD tuners, though no 3D options, this UL Series screen – already discounted from an SRP of £799 – allows up to four people to have their own 'account' of preferred picture settings and volume levels.

The 37UL863B comes packed with a tiny camera that indulges in face recognition to determine who's watching, but could it be a solution in search of a problem?

Probably of more day-to-day use on this slim (at just 36mm deep), though neutral-looking (gloss black with metallic side highlights) set is its slightly scarily named 'human sensor', which merely switches off the TV when it detects no viewer, and re-activates when someone walks into the room.

Of more core value, though, is built-in Wi-Fi – still not a standard feature on 'smart' TVs – that fuels Toshiba's revamped 'Places' hub of online services and video on demand links that thankfully includes YouTube and BBC iPlayer.

What is missing from the 37UL863B is a 3D option, though this is arguably too small a screen to indulge successfully in the third dimension; in our opinion true immersion only begins at the 50-inch size. Toshiba tends to concentrate on the 'passive' flavour of 3D, which is available on the brand's VL Series, while its first 'intelligent' TV, the WL Series, is also worth searching out if you have considerably more cash to spend.

In the 2D world this 37-inch telly is challenged first by its UL Series buddies, the 32-inch Toshiba 32UL863B, 42-inch Toshiba 42UL863B and 46-inch Toshiba 46UL863B.

Elsewhere in Toshiba's huge range of increasingly Edge LED-backlit TVs are the HL Series, RL Series and DB Series (with built-in Blu-ray players).