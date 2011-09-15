Sony KDL-40NX723

Sony's vast 2011 range of Bravia LCD TVs contains something for everyone, from affordable no-frills sets all the way up to premium screens with more fancy functionality than you'll probably ever use.

This model, the KDL-40NX723, sits firmly in the latter camp and forms part of Sony's Internet TV range. That means it not only supports Sony's Bravia Internet Video portal, it also enables you to stream your content from connected devices around the home.

There are three sizes of NX723 TVs – this 40-inch KDL-40NX723, the 46-inch KDL-46NX723 and the 55-inch KDL-55NX723.

You'll also find a couple of cheaper NX713 sets in Sony's range – the 40-inch KDL-40NX713 and 46-inch KDL-46NX713. These have a more basic specification list but are significantly cheaper – there's a whopping £600 difference between the KDL-40NX723 and the KDL-40NX713.

So the 40NX723 isn't cheap, then, but when you clap eyes on it the price starts to make sense.

It uses Sony's gloriously chic Monolithic design, which means there's a flush screen surface and no bezel, plus if you invest in one of Sony's special Monolithic stands (with a built-in subwoofer) you can place the set on low furniture with an upwards tilt of six degrees, which will look particularly stunning in one of those modern, Ikea-styled rooms.

The set itself is amazingly slim, thanks to the OptiContrast edge LED panel inside, giving it a depth of just 27mm.

The flush frame around the screen is a lovely deep gloss black, while the supplied stand sports an alluring brushed metal finish. That's the icing on a very appetising cake, and ensures that your living room has a good-looking new focal point.

It's not just eye candy, though. This set is also equipped to meet all of today's connectivity needs. The rear panel isn't the most practical to access due to the screen's slimness, which means connections are all downwards or sideways-facing and require adapter cables for the component and Scart inputs.

But it covers most bases, including four HDMI inputs (two on the side and two on the bottom, one of which supports Audio Return Channel), optical digital output, PC input (mini D-sub 15-pin), stereo audio/headphone minijack output and an Ethernet port.

You'll also find two USB ports, one of which is designated for use with an external HDD, enabling you to make recordings from the built-in tuner. The other one can be used to play digital media from other storage devices.

Completing the lineup is a CAM slot for pay TV.