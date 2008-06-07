Trending

Sony KDL-23B4050

An unusual and powerful LCD with a few tricks up its sleeve

This Sony LCD's design is not going to be to everyone's taste

Our Verdict

A slightly higher price than the competition, but worth the extra expense for its clean pictures and superb audio

For

  • Strong picture performance
  • Great quality audio
  • Some good features

Against

  • Pricier than many rivals
  • Freeview pictures flawed in places

The Sony KDL-23B4050's idiosyncratic, stand-free design and gunmetal finish is bound to attract and repel people in equal measure, but it deserves to be judged on what's underneath that exterior.

Part of the innards comprises Sony's famous Bravia processing engine and this suite of subtle tweaks contributes admirably to a generally pleasing performance.

Clear and detailed images

The Freeview performance, for example, is generally quite strong and DVDs get a sensitive and highly watchable treatment.

Blu-rays are also more than adequate, benefiting from the 23in TV's marvellously clear and stable picture. Audio, meanwhile, is excellent, with those low-slung speakers making an impressive noise.