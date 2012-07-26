Samsung PS60E6500 review

Some are suspicious of a plasma, we suspect as a result of LED-backlighting TVs' dominance in advertising, but plasma is the tech to head to if you're after a good value all-rounder like the enormous PS60E6500.

Capable of supplying some of the best 3D pictures we've ever seen, alongside thoroughly watchable digital TV programmes – no mean feat on a 60-inch panel – Samsung has packed this beast with most of its latest smart features.

Arriving not only with a Freeview HD tuner but also a Freesat HD version, the PS60E6500 boasts active shutter 3D readiness and a couple of in-box glasses, the full suite of Samsung's Smart Hub apps, and a price tag that may make a lot of you wince.

However, when compared to the competition the PS60E6500 looks a good deal – it's cheaper, for instance, than both Samsung's flagship 55-inch 55ES5800 and step-down 55-inch 55ES6500 Edge LED TVs.

Though it's not to be confused with the Samsung HT-E6500, a 5.1 system with 3D Blu-ray and streaming galore, the PS60E6500 would make the perfect complement.

We've seen friendlier-looking TVs than the PS60E6500; its combination of a 24mm titanium-looking plastic frame rimmed by a 7mm transparent lip gives it a slightly industrial finish, though it's not unpleasant.

The desktop stand, which does swivel slightly, is huge and heavy, with a transparent column. At 56mm in depth the PS60E6500 isn't the slimmest, though that's not something we're overly bothered by.

Similar models

If 60-inch is too big, this Series 8 also includes the 51-inch PS51E6500 (£1,299), while step-down plasma options – in terms of quality and features – are myriad.

Elsewhere in Samsung's range is the Series 5 models, which comprise the 51-inch PS51E550D (£999) and 60-inch PS60E550D (£1599).

These have a different design, with a lesser black level response than the PS60E6500.

Samsung's Series 4 screens, all of which are HD-ready only and don't include the Smart Hub, comprise the 43-inch PS43E490 (£799) and 51-inch PS51E490 (£599), and the 43-inch PS43E450 (£679) and 51-inch PS51E450 (£479).

If the PS60E6500 we're reviewing here just isn't big enough, Samsung's flagship plasma, the PS64E8000 (£2,999) might be for you. Accompanied by the 51-inch PS51E8000 (£1,699), both include an extra USB input and Samsung's impressive 'smart interaction' features such as voice and gesture control.