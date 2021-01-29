Asics GT-2000 9 review

The latest addition to Asics' line of mid-range stability shoes, the GT-2000 9 builds on its predecessor with just a few thoughtful design tweaks, like a softer, more breathable upper and more comfortable ankle cushioning. Provided you get along with its stiff midsole, it's a dependable, tough road shoe that'll handle months of long training runs with aplomb.

One minute review

The Asics GT-2000 9 is the latest addition to the company’s line of mid-tier stability road shoes. It’s only a modest iteration from its predecessor, but that’s no bad thing - it’s a dependable option if you prefer a stiffer shoe, and has a reassuringly snug fit,

The redesigned mesh upper is soft and breathable, but without sacrificing durability. This is a good shoe for distance training, and shows no sign of wear or cracking, even after racking up well over 50 miles.

The sole is firm and well cushioned, for a supportive but not bouncy ride. Some may find the toe-box a little narrow, but if you’ve found other Asics shoes comfortable then you’re unlikely to face any problems.

Price and availability

The Asics GT-2000 9 was released towards the end of 2020 for $120 / £120 / AU$220.

Design and features

The show available in seven colorways, including the Black/Directoire Blue tested here, which features a bright orange sole, but is otherwise pleasingly understated. Like all Asics shoes, they come in a wide range of sizes, with slight differences in the shoe’s footbed for women’s and men’s versions. There’s a 10mm heel drop, and the shoe weighs 281g for the men’s model, and 221g for the women’s.

The GT-2000 9 is a relatively small iteration on the GT-2000 8, with the most obvious difference being a new all-in-one mesh upper, which is softer and slightly lighter. There has also been some reshaping around the back of the ankle, which is now slightly more rounded and hugs the foot securely yet comfortably.. The laces are flatter than those of the GT-2000 8 too, which allows for a fit with less give.

The sole is cushioned with gel in the forefoot and heel, and Asics’ FlyteFoam in the midsole, which is billed as 55% lighter than standard EVA midsole material. Together, they give a supportive but not bouncy ride.

That stiff feel comes courtesy of the Guidance Trusstic System - a rigid resin plate that guides your foot so it rolls without twisting, helping reduce both underpronation and overpronation.

Performance

We tested the GT-2000 9 back-to-back with the GT-2000 8, and found them to be of roughly equal stiffness. That has relaxed ever so slightly now that we’ve put well over 50 miles into them, but the difference is minor. If you prefer a less rigid shoe then you’d be better off with one of Asics’ more neutral options, but for runners who like a strong guide, it’s a good match.

Shape-wise, it feels like little has changed since the last release - they are still comfortably snug around the mid-foot, with a comfortably sized toe-box. It’s not as roomy as similarly priced shoes from Saucony, but is standard for Asics, and if the brand’s other shoes work for you then we foresee no problems.

We found our heel held securely in place by the internal clutching system, which resulted in no slipping or rubbing during runs, with comfortable cushioning at the heel.

The upper feels more breathable than that of the GT-2000 8 thanks to the redesigned upper, making it a particularly comfortable shoe for warmer weather, or hitting the treadmill indoors.

That doesn’t seem to have come at the price of durability, though; there’s so far no sign of any visible wear on either the upper or sole unit of our review pair.

Buy it if

You've liked previous Asics GT-2000 shoes

This shoe is only a small iteration on its predecessor, so if the GT-2000 8 worked well for you then you can buy it with confidence.

You want to control overpronation

The Trusstic system makes this shoe particularly stiff, and does a good job guiding your foot as it rolls.

You're planning on lots of long training runs

This shoe is well made and proved very durable in our tests, with no signs of wear after many training runs.

Don't buy it if

You don't need a stability shoe

If you don't overpronate, you might be better served with the Asics Kayano series, which is suited to runners with a neutral or underpronated gait.

You have a budget under $100

As previously mentioned, the Asics GT-2000 8 is very similar, and if you're willing to forego some design improvements of the newer shoe, you can pick up a pair for considerably less.