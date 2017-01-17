ZTE's adhesive, eye-tracking phone will have a dual camera and Android Nougat

The self-adhesive, eye-tracking ZTE Hawkeye was the most interesting phone we saw at CES 2017, and today we know all of its specs.

There's a lot of good news here for anyone looking to back this crowd-sourced handset. It packs flagship-level features for just $200 (about £162, AU$165).

First, it runs Android Nougat, Google's latest operating system, out of the box. There'll be no need to wait around for the newest update come September.

More surprisingly, it has a dual rear camera, one that's 12MP and another that's 13MP. They're said to be intended for optical zoom capabilities.

When we saw the ZTE Hawkeye in Las Vegas earlier this month, the very early prototype didn't have this notable feature.

More ZTE Hawkeye specs

ZTE wasn't ready to show off the self-adhesive case or eye-tracking capabilities either, but we did get to see how its 5.5-inch 1080p display looked in hand.

Inside, it'll have a healthy 3,000mAh battery with QuickCharge 2.0 via a USB Type-C port, Hi-Fi audio and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset.

Snapdragon 625 isn't Qualcomm's fastest (a distinction that belongs to Snapdragon 821 in the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL), but it's solid for a budget phone.

It's a overall good value for the specs, and then some if it really can stick to surfaces and let you watch movies by clinging to the train seat in front of you.

Just be warned, if you're in the US, this is a pure GSM phone, so it's limited to networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, with no bands for Sprint or Verizon.