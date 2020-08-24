Zoom is down - here's what you need to know

Update:

Zoom has now identified the issue preventing users starting or joining Zoom Meetings and Webinars. The firm is working on a fix, but has not provided an estimated timeline.

Original story:

Customers in the UK, US and other territories are unable to connect to Zoom video conferencing and video webinar services due to a widespread outage.

The outage began around 08:00 ET/13:00 BST, according to service tracking site DownDetector, just as many employees will have been preparing to dial into morning and post-lunch meetings.

More than 16,000 complaints have been registered on the site within the last two hours and many more continue to arrive, suggesting a fix has not yet been delivered.

Zoom outage

Zoom has acknowledged the service disruption and claims to be investigating the issue.

"We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them," reads the Zoom status dashboard.

In some instances, users are also reporting a strange error message that suggests their account no longer exists, which Zoom has also attributed to the outage.

Other disgruntled users have taken to Twitter to express their annoyance. "First day of classes for tons of schools, and @zoom_us appears to be down," complained one individual.

"Seeing @zoom_us crash today is major..... All 5 of my kids were affected and unable to attend online school today (sic)," said another.

All other Zoom services - including Phone, Chat, Web Client and Web Portal - are said to be fully operational.

The cause of the Zoom outage is not yet clear and the firm did not respond immediately to our request for comment.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.