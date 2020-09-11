Zoho unveils chunky new Workplace productivity software suite

Cloud apps giant Zoho has taken the cover off its new suite of productivity tools on a single software platform aimed at speeding up workflow, improving efficiency and taking on the likes of Microsoft and Google.

Zoho Workplace boasts nine applications that can be accessed via one core dashboard, and includes a mail and cloud-office design that allows workers to streamline their business activities. There’s a key new feature called TrueSync that makes the process of team members working with multiple files much more straightforward.

The Zoho Mail application will now allow users to make audio or video calls as well as the editing of Zoho Writer documents from within the app. There’s a control panel that offers tools including eDiscovery, Backup and Recovery options too. Users are also given varied options for storage plus custom settings for S/MIME certificates, MFA, email rules and spam controls.

Zoho Workplace

Zoho Workplace sports Cliq, a messaging app that delivers group interaction via audio and video. The Zoho Meeting option, meanwhile, lets users arrange conference calls and events across a range of web and mobile devices. It’ll integrate with Zoho Projects, Books, CRM and many of the other 45+ applications across the Zoho portfolio.

The package adds in a selection of new or improved cloud-based software tools, including Zoho Writer, a powerful AI-based word processing app along with Sheet, which lets you work with Zoho-generated spreadsheets or those from other popular applications such as Microsoft’s Excel.

Meanwhile, WorkDrive is a one-stop document storage and management app that has been designed to work with Zoho’s Directory tool. It features beefed up search functionality aimed at letting you find files faster. Zoho’s ShowTime software rounds it out by offering integrated staff training.

"The nature of work has undeniably transformed, and Workplace has grown to meet that change," said Sridhar Iyengar, Managing Director, Zoho Europe. “For today's business, offering these tools vastly improves employee experience, which in turn enables a superior customer experience. Without a sophisticated digital workspace, this is now impossible."

Zoho Workplace is priced at £2.40/user/month for the Standard version and £4.80/user/month for the Professional version.