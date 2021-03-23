Zack Snyder's Justice League is the end of the 'SnyderVerse'

Zack Snyder's Justice League has been called "the completion of [Snyder's] trilogy" by WarnerMedia Studios' Ann Sarnoff, and it's been confirmed that there are no plans to 'restore the SnyderVerse' in response to a hashtag campaign generated by fans.

In an interview with Variety, Sarnoff was asked for a reaction to the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign, itself an extension of the campaign that led to the Snyder Cut's release on HBO Max and other platforms on March 18. Still, if you enjoyed the four-hour movie over the past weekend, it sounds firmly like this is the end of the line for the director's particular take on the characters.

"I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC. We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the 'Justice League' to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy." Sarnoff explains the studio was happy they'd made this cut, but then talked up the future plans for DC movies, which don't involve Snyder.

This isn't an enormous surprise – last week, Snyder told the NY Times that this is the "last movie I make for the DCU", which shaped his decision to include a scene where Ben Affleck's Batman and Jared Leto's Joker meet face-to-face for the first time.

As we reported earlier, Sarnoff also said there are no plans for a new cut of David Ayer's Suicide Squad.

What were Zack Snyder's Justice League sequel plans?

This is indeed the end of the line for the DC movies made by Snyder that began with Man of Steel – but as we explained last week, the director originally had plans to make five movies, including one set in the Knightmare world glimpsed in both Batman v Superman and the Snyder Cut.

Instead, DC has gone in more of a multiversal direction – Aquaman, the Wonder Woman movies and the upcoming Flashpoint film starring Ezra Miller all originate from Snyder, but they've gone in vastly different directions in terms of tone.

Has that made them significantly better? Well, they're certainly more crowd-pleasing – but if the Snyder Cut tells us anything, it's that the director really did have his own original take on these characters. It just wasn't one that necessarily connected with a wider audience.