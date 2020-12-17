Zack Snyder's Justice League cut has a release date – and it's very soon

Zack Snyder's Justice League hasn't been given an official release date by streaming service HBO Max yet – but director Zack Snyder has now said the revised version of the film is coming in March on social media network Vero.

In a comment responding to a fan about the theatrical cut of the film, Snyder commented with, "I understand your feelings and I just hope I can wipe that Version out of existence with what you see in March".

While there's no more specific date than March mentioned here, that's really not far away at this point.

After a lot of time spent figuring out how to actually use Vero, we were able to verify that the comment is from Snyder's account. Here's the screengrab doing the rounds so you can see for yourself:

(Image credit: Vero)

A Medium post from WarnerMedia a few weeks ago indicated that this new version of the movie was just months away. This edition of the film will be distributed in four parts on the HBO Max streaming service, and is expected to be around four hours long.

This will be the film as Snyder originally envisioned it, before he was forced to leave the production of Justice League due to a family tragedy. Expect to watch never-before-seen footage from Snyder's original shoot on the film, new effects work and extra scenes filmed in 2020 to finish the project.

It's still unclear how Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released outside the US, though the director mentioned a distribution plan was in the works back in August.

A big opportunity

The superhero genre has been in stasis for most of 2020 since the release of Birds of Prey. Wonder Woman 1984, launching on Christmas Day on HBO Max, is the first big-budget superhero movie a lot of people will be seeing this year.

In 2021, things are set to pick up again – though the reopening of theaters is a big factor for the future of these types of movies.

This new version of Justice League, then, could be arriving at the right time – just as superhero fans are starved for new comic book adaptations. March is also the release date of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus, however, so a lot's happening around that time.