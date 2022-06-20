YouTubers' PS5 Slim crams console into tiny shell but there's a huge catch

Audio player loading…

The PS5 is undoubtedly one of Sony's largest ever consoles, so it's little surprise to see one YouTuber taking his own steps to create a slim model.

While we're waiting for official news on a PS5 Slim, YouTuber Matthew 'DIY Perks' Perks has taken up the challenge. Well known for taking on tech-related builds, his latest YouTube (opens in new tab) video sees him creating a working PS5 model that's only 2cm tall. Basically, that's only slightly larger than your standard 15mm DVD case.

To achieve this, he dismantles the console and adjusts its components to fit the much smaller copper shell. It's an impressive effort, though there's one major catch. To fit this all in, Perks essentially built a new cooling system, which is juiced up via a large power brick that's meant to be tucked away out of sight. It's a cheeky workaround, though this is still a commendable effort.

Sadly, it nearly ends in disaster for Perks following a cooling unit issue, which bricks the PS5 due to overheating while testing this out on Astro’s Playroom. Thankfully, a spare PS5 unit came to the rescue and after making a few adjustments, the second attempt with Horizon Forbidden West was much more successful. You can watch this in full below:

When can we expect an official PS5 Slim?

There's no doubt that Sony eventually plans to release a PS5 Slim, we just don't know when. It's released a slim model for every PlayStation home console so far, with the PS3 Slim and PS4 Slim arriving three years after their original counterparts.

So far, we've only seen one hardware revision since launch with the PS5 Digital Edition. Shipping with serial number CFI-1100B, it's 300 grams lighter than the launch model. That's thanks to a slightly redesigned heatsink and the use of a different screw for the PS5's stand. Not exactly the slim revision many are hoping for.

A second new PS5 model was also spotted last month, labelled as the CFI-1200, but similarly minor revisions appear likely. Given the ongoing global chip shortage, it's unclear whether Sony will launch a PS5 Slim in the foreseeable future. It's already having enough trouble fulfilling demand for the original console.

Still, given the debate surrounding the PS5's hefty size before launch, you can see why a such a redesign would be appealing.