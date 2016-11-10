YouTube just made Daydreams come true for VR video

Daydream View is finally here, and with the arrival of Google's mobile virtual reality headset comes a new take on everyone's favorite time sink, YouTube.

YouTube just launched a dedicated VR app for Google Daydream View, allowing users to strap on the brand-new headset and step into some of their favorite videos, as well as new ones special-made for virtual reality.

From the Natural History Museum in London's exhibits come to life to an episode of Rooster Teeth's Red vs. Blue, several of YouTube's 360-degree content can now be enjoyed on YouTube's standalone app, optimized for the View headset and its controller.

As part of Google Daydream View, YouTube VR is currently only available for the Google-powered headset and phones that can run it.

A Google representative tells us the company looks forward to bringing the app to more devices, but has "nothing else to announce" at the moment.

This currently rules out other platforms like Samsung Gear VR or Google's own Cardboard setup - though those headsets can still use 'vanilla' YouTube's 360-degree video mode.

Interested parties may also want to make sure they have the right handset, as the VR viewer is only compatible with Daydream-ready phones, primarily the Google Pixel and Pixel XL.