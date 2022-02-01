Your iPhone now lets you safely store and share your Covid vaccination record

Audio player loading…

Apple has released an update for iOS 15 that allows to to store and share verifiable records of Covid tests and vaccinations using your iPhone.

Apple itself never has access to your health records, and there's no centralized database that the company can access. Instead, your data stored on your device, and can be presented as a Smart Health Card in the Health app or your Apple Wallet whenever you need to use it in person.

The information (including your name and a unique QR code) isn't visible until you've verified your identity using Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode, at which point it will be displayed on screen. You should take care to protect your information once the card is unlocked. Another person can then scan the card using a third-party authentication app to verify your data.

Protecting your data

Only approved developers can request access to your health data, and and it can only be used for in-person events like allowing entry to a sports event or concert. You're always in full control of how and when your data is shared; third-party developers don't have continuous access, and must request it each time.

Developers must ensure that your data is encrypted while in transit and at rest, and provide a way for your to request or delete your data. You can also delete it from the Health app or your Wallet at any time.

This feature is now rolling out worldwide, and a future update will add support for the EU Digital Covid Certificate specification.