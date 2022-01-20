Your Coros running watch just got a huge upgrade for the new year

Audio player loading…

Hot on the heels of Garmin and Polar, Coros has released a huge firmware update that adds a generous set of new training features to its running watches. If you own a supported device, you can upgrade it now via the Coros mobile app and start putting the new tools to the test.

One of the new tools coming to the Coros Vertix 1, Vertix 2, Apex Pro, Apex 42, and Apex 46 is Adjusted Pace, which estimates what your pace would be if you were running on completely flat ground. It should prove useful for helping you gauge your effort level, and analyze your training intensity.

Running uphill is more demanding than running on the flat, so if your training route involves some inclines then you'll see that your Adjusted Pace is faster than your actual pace. The reverse is true for descents, where your Adjusted Pace will be slower.

The Coros Vertix 2 is among the watches receiving a major firmware update (Image credit: Coros Vertix 2)

If you own a Coros Vertix 2, Vertix 1, Apex Pro, Pace 2, or Kiprun 500, you can now track virtual runs with only your watch and a treadmill. Once you've received the firmware update, use your phone or computer to pair your watch with a virtual running platform like Zwift or Rouvy. Once that's done, select the 'Virtual Run' option on your watch, wait for the watch to be found, and you're ready to begin.

Virtual runs like these are particularly useful for training in poor weather conditions, or when you want to train in a tightly controlled environment.

Temperature check

All Coros watches are now compatible with Core body temperature sensors as well. These are non-invasive devices that stick to your chest using an adhesive patch, or can be held there using a strap. Unlike the temperature sensors built into many sports watches, they're unaffected by environmental conditions, and give a medical-grade reading of your core temperature.

This can tell you a lot about your body while you're exercising. For example, if your core temperature is elevated, blood is going to be diverted to your skin where it can be cooled, and less will be available for your muscles.

On the subject of temperature, Coros watches can now use their own built-in thermometers to measure the water temperature during pool and open-water swimming activities, so you can see how training conditions affect your workouts. It's also a useful tool for temperature acclimatization.

Finally, outdoor activity summaries in the Coros app now support 3D overlays, so you can see changes in elevation at a glance.