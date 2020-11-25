You can save $500 on a Black Friday gaming PC with an Nvidia RTX 3080

If you’re in the market for a new gaming rig this Black Friday, Maingear has announced a massive savings of up to $500 off its Maingear Vybe gaming PCs - including one that packs an RTX 3080. These amazing deals mean you can pick up Maingear's best-in-class gaming PCs from just $749 until November 30.

The systems are available in four pre-configured options. The entry level Stage 1, which is the ideal setup for beginning eSports gamers, packs an AMD Ryzen 5 3400G processor, Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics, an AMD Wraith Cooler and 8GB DDR4 memory. There’s also a 250GB Barracuda SSD fitted into the system, which can now be picked up for just $749.

If you’re after a top-of-the-line setup, look no further than the Maingear VYBE Stage 4, the perfect PC for those looking to make the plunge into 4K gaming. The system arrives kitted out with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, an Epic 240 Supercooler and an Nvidia RTX 3080 - which means you don’t have to keep waiting for Nvidia’s flagship Ampere GPU to come back into stock.

The PC, which is currently available from $2,499, also packs 16GB DDR4 memory and both an 512GB Intel 660p M.2 NVME and a 2TB HDD.

Maingear is also offering the VYBE Stage 2 and Stage 3 for a discounted price this Black Friday. The former, perfect for 1080p gaming, packs an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor and a Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, while the latter ups the ante with a Ryzen 5 3600X CPU and a GeForce RTX 2060. These system scan be picked up from $1,049 and $1,399, respectively.

System builder Maingear offers some of the best pre-configured gaming PCs on the market, and it's currently offering up to $500 off its award-winning Vybe systems. Available in four configurations, which includes an option with a Ryzen 9 5900X processor and RTX 3080 GPU, Maingear's Vybe systems are a great choice for PC gamers, content creators, and eSports enthusiasts alike.