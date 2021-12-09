You can now put yourself front and centre (or anywhere you want) in Microsoft Teams

You'll soon be able to be the star of all your work video calls thanks to a new update coming to Microsoft Teams.

The video conferencing software has revealed plans for a new tweak that will let users pin their own video feed wherever they like on their display when on a call.

Previously, users could only pin video feeds of other participants when on a call, letting you focus on a particular presenter, boss or co-worker.

Pin on Microsoft Teams

The change will also mean that users can have their own video feed at whatever size they desire - a change which could be particularly useful if you want to check your appearance or background while presenting or speaking - especially if using sign language.

Microsoft says the new feature will also mean no more overlaying of the user's video window over that of other participants, and hopefully mean users will feel like they are taking a much more active role in a call.

The feature is set to begin rolling out to Microsoft Teams Standard users on Windows and Mac devices from January 2022. It can be activated by going to the "Me" box and clicking on the three dots, then selecting "Pin for me", with users also able to pin or unpin their feeds when clicking on the menu next to their name in the roster.

The release is the latest in a series of upgrades to Microsoft Teams as the company looks to maintain its strong position in the video conferencing market.

This includes the ability to now mute or even turn off notifications while on a Teams call, with users able to choose to mute notifications for all meetings or on a per meeting basis.

Microsoft 365 users are also currently able to work uninterrupted with Teams notifications silenced thanks to focus mode in Viva Insights. The tool means Teams users will be able to make progress on important work with focus music from Headspace playing in the background.

