Yes, Dragon Age 4 is still alive, BioWare confirms

After the disastrous launch of Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda, players are hoping that BioWare’s Dragon Age 4 will be a return to form for the beleaguered studio.

Despite relative silence since the game was shown again at the 2020 EA Play Live event, BioWare’s executive producer Mark Darrah has confirmed that Dragon Age 4 is still in development in the tweet below.

Covid-19 has obviously impacted the studio’s ability to be as efficient as it would like, but Darrah makes it clear that progress is slowly being made, even though working from home is harder than they may have expected.

I realize that most of you are here for Dragon Age news and there hasn't been a lot of that lately...Let me just run down some things I an say:1. We are working on the next Dragon Age2. Yes we are working from home3. Working from home is harder 4. We are making progressJuly 22, 2020

An eternal wait

It’s hard to believe now, but it’s been roughly six years since we last had a brand new Dragon Age game, in the shape of 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition. It was arguably BioWare’s last good game, too, as both Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem which followed failed to hit the lofty standards the studio usually maintains, littered with bugs for the former title, and a weak endgame for the Destiny-baiting Anthem.

But the wait for Dragon Age 4 has been a long and tiresome one. Rumors have circulated that it’s been a troubled development cycle for the sequel, which has bounced around concepts that have ranged from a ‘live game’ experience to what’s now expected to be a more traditional RPG title.

In terms of official announcements since the game was first revealed back in late 2018, all we’ve had is a few render images from EA’s 2020 E3 stand-in, EA Play. So it’s with a sigh of relief that at least something is happening in the world of Thedas.