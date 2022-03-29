Xiaomi's new cheap phones bring super-fast charging and 5G at a surprisingly low price

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has just unveiled three new phones under its Redmi sub-brand, and between them they pack a number of eye-catching features.

The top model is the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, which supports 120W charging. That’s enough to get its 4,500mAh battery from zero to 100% in just 15 minutes, and has the vast majority of phones beat – even top-end flagships like the Xiaomi 12. The phone also comes with a 120W charger in the box, so you won’t have to spend extra.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G additionally has a 6.67-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a high maximum brightness of 1,200 nits.

There’s a triple-lens camera on the back, with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP telemacro one, while around the front it has a 16MP snapper.

Other features include a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage. Prices start at $369 (around £280 / AU$490), and it’s set to go on sale globally from April 6.

A Redmi Note 11S 5G (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Then there’s the Redmi Note 11S 5G, which is a step down but still has some solid specs, like a 6.6-inch 1080 x 2400 screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging, a Dimensity 810 chipset, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, and a triple-lens camera, with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP telemacro.

This one starts at $249 (roughly £190 / AU$330) and will also be sold globally from April 6.

Finally, there’s the Redmi 10 5G, which stands out primarily for being an incredibly cheap way to get a 5G phone, as it starts at just $199 (approximately £150 / AU$265).

Beyond that, the Redmi 10 5G has a 6.58-inch 1080 x 2408 screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging, a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, a 5MP camera on the front, a Dimensity 700 chipset, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. There’s no word on when this one will ship, but presumably soon.

A Redmi 10 5G (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Analysis: ‘global’ availability, but some regions may be left out

While Xiaomi claims these phones will be launched globally, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be able to buy them.

We know that all three are coming to the UK, but the likes of the US and Australia are less certain. In fact, few Xiaomi phones come to the US, so don’t be surprised if these don’t land there, despite the US pricing above (which is sometimes given even when US availability isn’t planned). Australia is more likely to get them, but that too is unconfirmed at the time of writing.

Still, if you’re after one of the best cheap phones there are loads of other options, so you shouldn’t miss out too much.