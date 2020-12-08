Xiaomi Mi 11 leaks reveal big batteries and lots of cameras

We’re expecting the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro to land soon, but we still don’t know much about the handsets yet. Or at least, we didn’t... but now a pair of leaks have revealed a lot of details.

First up, Digital Chat Station (a leaker with a reasonable track record) has found a certification listing for the two phones which mentions that the Xiaomi Mi 11 has a 2,390mAh battery and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has a 2,485mAh one.

Now, that might sound small, but as the leaker points out, the two phones are likely to use Xiaomi’s 55W charging tech, which requires the batteries to be split in two. As such, the actual capacities are likely double the figures above, meaning 4,780mAh for the Mi 11 and 4,970mAh for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro.

Additionally, Digital Chat Station estimates that with those sizes and a 55W charging speed, both phones would be able to go from 0-100% in around 35 minutes.

Of course, we’d take all leaks with a pinch of salt, but this listing supposedly comes from the China Compulsory Certificate database. That’s something all smartphones have to appear on before being sold in China, and the included details should be accurate.

Image 1 of 2 A case for the Xiaomi Mi 11 (Image credit: Antutu) Image 2 of 2 A case for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (Image credit: Antutu)

The other new information we have about the Xiaomi Mi 11 range comes from case renders spotted by Antutu, which give an idea of the camera configuration.

The case for the Xiaomi Mi 11 includes space for three lenses on the back, while the one for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has space for four, and one of those cut-outs is square, likely meaning there’s a periscope lens allowing for extensive optical zoom.

We’d previously heard that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro might have either a 12MP or 48MP telephoto camera, so that lines up, but nothing is certain yet. We should know all the official details about the Xiaomi Mi 11 range soon though, with one leak suggesting the range could land in either December 2020 or January 2021.

Via GSMArena