Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally as a Samsung Galaxy S21 rival

Hot on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy S21, the second major flagship of the year has now launched in the form of the Xiaomi Mi 11. If you thought this had already launched, you’re right, but previously it was only available in China.

Now it’s coming to the UK, where it will go on sale sometime in March, though we don’t have an exact release date yet. We also still don’t know the exact price, but in euros, it will cost €749 (around $900 / £660 / AU$1,180) for a model with 128GB of storage, and €799 (roughly $960 / £700 / AU$1,260) for one with 256GB.

However, we wouldn’t expect an exact price conversion, and nor would we expect the Xiaomi Mi 11 to land in the US. A launch in Australia also remains unclear, though the Xiaomi Mi 10 landed there, so there’s a good chance the Mi 11 will too.

Top-tier specs

In any case, for that money you get a phone with a top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 6.81-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen, with a 1440 x 3200 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

There’s also a triple-lens camera, with a 108MP f/1.9 main shooter, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide one, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro one, while around the front there’s a 20MP selfie snapper. Xiaomi claims the camera offers improved night mode capabilities, along with a bunch of new video features such as ‘Parallel World’, which duplicates and inverts the scene.

Other specs include a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Plus there’s an in-screen fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, and a glass back in a Midnight Grey or Horizon Blue finish.

All in all the Xiaomi Mi 11 certainly sounds impressive on paper, but if you want something even higher end then bear in mind that we’ve heard rumors of a Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro. We thought we might see this at the global Mi 11 launch, but even though we didn’t there’s a good chance it will land later.