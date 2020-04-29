Xiaomi Mi 10 series is about to get a surprise new member

Xiaomi is hosting a virtual event on April 30, and we're set to see the debut of the new Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite alongside worldwide release date details for the Redmi Note 9.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max have both already been confirmed for India previously, but it's expected we will see details for other markets for those phones and the debut of the standard Redmi Note 9.

Rumors suggested Xiaomi will be bringing the products to Europe but there's no clear sign on whether we'll be hearing about these devices for markets such as the US and Australia.

These are the very best Xiaomi phones

Perhaps you'd prefer the best Android phones?

Something different? All we know about the iPhone 12

The event is set to take place at 1PM BST / 8AM EST / 5AM PST / 5:30PM IST / 11PM AEDT. It's set to be livestreamed on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube as well as on the Mi community forum.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

But what about that new Mi Note 10?

A new forum post has confirmed the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is on the way during the launch event (as well as more details about the Mi Note 10) but we don't know much about the phone.

An image accompanies the forum post that shows off elements of the design of the device, but the spec won't be clear until the launch. As the name implies, it's expected to be a toned-down version of the Mi Note 10.

Want to know more about the phone first? You should watch tomorrow's big launch event live.

The legend of #RedmiNoteSeries continues! Get ready to meet the newest members of #RedmiNote9Series as well as other great Xiaomi products! #NoMiWithoutYou pic.twitter.com/iWpxwDgCWmApril 24, 2020

The Redmi Note 9 is likely to be an affordable 4G handset with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2340 x 1080 resolution. A recent leak suggests the device will be powered by new MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and will pack in a massive 5,020mAh battery.

The phone is expected to sport a quad-camera with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens followed by a couple of 2MP cameras and a 13MP selfie shooter. That same leaked information showed only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Lastly, the report also suggests a price of CNY 1499 which is around $210, £170, AU$325 or Rs 16,000. Extremely affordable, in other words.