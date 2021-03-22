Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro revealed early

Before a big smartphone launch, we often hear leaks surrounding what the upcoming phone is like - that isn't what's happened here though. Instead, the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro has just been detailed in a review that's gone live.

This is a review by DXOMark, a company that publishes individual reviews of the different aspects of a phone based on intensive testing, and the Black Shark 4 Pro review in question is one that details the phone's audio qualities.

Now the Black Shark 4 range hasn't actually launched yet - that's set to happen on March 23 - so it's not clear if this is a mistake on DXOMark's part, or if Black Shark simply gave the website permission to run the review early. Either way, we can tell some things about the phone from the review.

Firstly, the review has a picture of the phone, which backs up hands-on images we saw previously. It seems the phone has a punch-hole cut-out for the front-facing camera, three rear cameras, and perhaps a side-mounted fingerprint scanner too (though this is harder to spot in the pictures).

The review details the audio specs of the phone, as an audio review probably should. The Black Shark 4 Pro is said to have stereo speakers, three microphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and great audio overall (judging by the review scores).

Finally, some other parts of the phone are detailed: it has a 6.7-inch screen, a 4,500mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and a 144Hz display refresh rate.

This doesn't seem like a leak, more likely an early review embargo or accidental publishing (though that latter doesn't seem likely given the review has been live for over 24 hours now). As a result, it seems likely all this information is accurate to the Black Shark 4 Pro.

Now we just need to see what the non-Pro Black Shark 4 is like, so we can see how the new gaming phones stack up.