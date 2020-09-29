Xbox Series X launch gets even bigger with arrival of EA Play on Game Pass Ultimate

We now know when the EA Play games subscription service is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers – and it's the same day as the Xbox Series X console launch, November 10.

The inclusion of EA Play in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service – which currently provides access to a curated list of 100+ Xbox One games, as well online play through Xbox Live Gold – looks to be a sizable addition to the Game Pass lineup.

EA Play contains over 60 additional games, including the likes of The Sims games, FIFA 20, Anthem, and many more.

Microsoft has clearly chosen its timings well, too, encouraging Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S buyers to sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from console launch day. While the delay of Halo Infinite into 2021 was a big blow for some would-be next-gen gamers, there's certainly not going to be a shortage of titles available to play from the off.

The EA Play inclusion will only be found on Xbox consoles to start, though, with Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC getting the games later in December.

Gimme more, gimme more

Of course, Project xCloud – a game streaming service in the vein of Google Stadia or Amazon Luna – is also being brought into Game Pass Ultimate on November 15, and will allow you to stream titles across consoles, PCs, and even Android devices.

With over 15 million Game Pass subscribers worldwide, there's already a solid player base for the service, and these latest additions drastically increase the value you're getting out of a subscription.

Microsoft's recent acquisition of Bethesda – the makers of Doom, Fallout, and incoming space RPG Starfield – adds a whole load of high-profile AAA games to Game Pass. Doom Eternal will land on Xbox Game Pass on October 1 (later for PC), as will Starfield when it eventually releases at an uncertain date.