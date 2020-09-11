Xbox Series S price and Apple Event: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 29

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Olivia Tambini, TechRadar's Music and Audio Editor, and James Peckham, TechRadar's Phones Editor, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 29: Xbox Series S reveal, all the IFA news and Eastenders season 2

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: after a sea-smelling machine was announced at IFA, what smell would you add to a piece of tech and why?

We also share our thoughts on the Xbox Series S price and reveal, the Apple event that was supposed to take place on September 15, as well as why we thought IFA was a let down. Plus, we also chat about the long-running British soap, Eastenders.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... why are laptop configurations so different in the US and the UK? You'll have to tune in to find out what we thought.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.