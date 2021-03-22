Xbox Live gets renamed by Microsoft – here’s the confusing change

18 years after launching Xbox Live, Microsoft has officially renamed it to Xbox network. Apparently, this is a careful rebranding of the actual service to distinguish it from the similarly-named memberships.

“’Xbox network’ refers to the underlying Xbox online service, which was updated in the Microsoft Services Agreement,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge in a statement . “The update from ‘Xbox Live’ to ‘Xbox network’ is intended to distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships.”

