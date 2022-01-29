WWE Royal Rumble live stream: how to watch wrestling online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

There are three belts on the line at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. Hulking man-mountains Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley go toe-to-toe, old pals Roman Reigns and Seth "Freakin" Rollins renew acquaintances, and Becky Lynch faces a reckoning from Doudrop. Oh, and there's also the small matter of two 30-body Royal Rumble matches! Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Royal Rumble live stream, wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV the exclusive broadcaster for US viewers!

The road to WrestleMania starts here, and aside from the belts there are two championship shots on the line for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

After humiliating Sami Zayn at SmackDown, Johnny Knoxville is in the mix, and it's a good thing he's got a strong stomach.

Impact's reigning knockouts world champ Mickie James is the special guest in the women's Royal Rumble, which also stars Charlotte Flair, who's hell-bent on becoming the first reigning women's champ to win the tombola. If she does, she'll wade through the bodies and select her WrestleMania opponent.

There are rumors of a show-stealing appearance from the great Ronda Rousey too, and the prospect of "Rowdy" facing up to Flair again has certainly captured fans' attentions. Read on for the full Royal Rumble 2022 card and all you need to know to watch a WWE live stream online from anywhere.

US: How to watch a WWE Royal Rumble live stream

Live stream Royal Rumble from outside your country

You'll be able to watch Royal Rumble from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We're rounding up all the best places to watch in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out as well.

Watch a Royal Rumble live stream from anywhere

How to watch Royal Rumble: live stream WWE in Canada

WWE's move to Peacock doesn't affect Canadian viewers, which means the best place to watch Royal Rumble 2022 is still WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to Royal Rumble, with the action beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday, January 29. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream Royal Rumble coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch Royal Rumble: live stream WWE in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch Royal Rumble in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. You'll have to prepare for a late one though, because the main action gets underway at 1am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Australia: how to watch WWE Royal Rumble live stream

WWE fans in Australia can tune into Royal Rumble on WWE Network, which is also available Down Under. A subscription costs US$9.99 per month. It's also being shown on Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV. The PPV event is available for $29.95. The Royal Rumble action begins at 12pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon. Aussies abroad looking to watch a WWE Royal Rumble live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

Japan: how to watch WWE Royal Rumble live stream

If you're watching from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 10am JST on Sunday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in to WWE Royal Rumble via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.

India: how to watch WWE Royal Rumble live stream

WWE fans in India can tune into Royal Rumble on Sony Ten 1, but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 6.30am IST on Sunday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll be able to tune into WWE Network for a replay too.

