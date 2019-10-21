World’s smallest color printer can print on anything – including your skin

If you want a tiny printer – of sorts – they don’t come any more compact than PrinCube, which as the name might suggest, is a small cube capable of printing.

Billed as the ‘world’s smallest mobile color printer’ on Indiegogo, this crowdfunded device has dimensions of just 72 x 51 x 68mm, so it’s not quite a cube, and also not quite a printer, as such; at least not a conventional one.

The idea is you can take this 160g portable printer gadget anywhere, and simply drag it over paper – or other materials, more on that in a moment – to print color inkjet text (or images) onto that material.

The PrinCube hooks up with your smartphone over Wi-Fi allowing you to upload whatever text, design or picture you want to print.

And as mentioned you can print not just on paper, but also metal (like your laptop case), plastic, wood, fabric, or indeed even skin for a temporary tattoo (which the maker, TheGodThings, assures us is perfectly safe to do).

Prints charming

So yes, it’s rather gimmicky, but certainly a very fun sounding piece of hardware which could have useful serious applications in some scenarios.

You can buy standard or permanent ink cartridges, and the print resolution is 1,200 dpi. The quoted print volume is 415 A4 pages for one cartridge, and the device can last for up to 6 hours of printing on the go. PrinCube charges via a USB Type-C port.

TheGodThings will supply Android and iOS apps for its creation, naturally, and interest in the device already looks very strong, with the funding goal being smashed. Indeed, funds pledged are now approaching $1.5 million with still three weeks left to run on the crowdfunding campaign.

At the time of writing, the super early bird deal has almost run out, which gives you 50% off the normal $199 price for an outlay of $99. TheGodThings estimates that devices will start shipping in November.