World Snooker Championship live stream 2021: how to watch free and from anywhere

The World Snooker Championship is always one of the great sporting spectacles of the year and, for the first time since 2013, it's Ronnie O'Sullivan who enters the tournament as reigning champion. Read on as we explain how to watch a World Championship snooker live stream online today from anywhere on earth - including for free thanks to the BBC and its easy-to-use iPlayer streaming service.

World Championship Snooker live stream 2021 Dates: Saturday, April 17 - Monday, May 3 (session times below) Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, England FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK-only) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Rocket beat Kyren Wilson to get his hands on that famous trophy again last summer, but it was the runner-up and Anthony McGill who were the real stars of the show, playing out an extraordinary semi-final that went down to surely the greatest frame of all time - 62 dizzying minutes of snookers, self-snookers, fouls and flukes.

It was an unforgettable and genuinely moving affair, and both players are back at the Crucible to do it all over again.

World No. 1 Judd Trump became the latest world champion to fall foul of the 'Crucible Curse' last year, but as ever he's one of the favourites in Sheffield, alongside 2009 winner Neil Robertson, six-timer Ronnie and three-time champ Mark Selby.

Whatever happens, the good news is that it's easy to get a FREE snooker live stream - just follow our guide to watch the 2021 World Snooker Championship online from anywhere.

FREE 2021 World Snooker Championship live stream: how to watch online in the UK

The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the national treasure that is the World Snooker Championship - and best of all that means you can tune in for FREE. You can catch every session of the tournament on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four for live broadcasts - and use the Red Button to watch highlights and action from additional tables. If you're not in front of a TV, the BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). The BBC's coverage is extensive, and while exact start times may vary, play at the Crucible typically starts at 10am BST, with the afternoon sessions getting underway at 1pm, and the evening sessions beginning at 7pm. If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and its Eurosport Player streaming service, which costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year. Not in the UK for the 2021 World Snooker Championship? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream snooker if you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the World Snooker Championship via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch snooker from anywhere

How to watch a World Snooker Championship live stream in Canada

Canada's golden generation is long gone, but you can still watch all of the World Snooker Championship action live from the Great White North via DAZN Canada. Better still, there's a FREE DAZN Canada trial available to new subscribers, lasting a month - that's easily long enough to watch the 2021 tournament in its entirety. If you like what you see, DAZN Canada then costs either $19.99 a month or $150 for the year. And don't forget, Canadian residents who are out of the country right now can always follow the VPN route as outlined above to live stream the snooker as they would at home.

How to watch a World Snooker Championship live stream in China

Snooker is huge in China and the nation typically pins its hopes on Ding Junhui, though hopes are also high for the new kid on the block Yan Bingtao. Viewers in China can watch the 2021 World Snooker Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV (Hong Kong). The morning sessions typically start at 5pm CST each day, with the afternoon sessions beginning at 8pm, and the evening sessions getting underway at 2am. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

How to watch the snooker: live stream 2021 World Championship in the US