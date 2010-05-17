WIN! One of 10 USB Freeview tuners worth £80

The EyeTV DTT Deluxe works with both Macs and PCs

TechRadar has teamed up with Elgato to give 10 lucky readers the chance to each win an EyeTV DTT Deluxe USB TV tuner.

The EyeTV DTT Deluxe is a small, compact USB dongle capable of decoding Freeview TV signals on any Windows PC or Macs running OSX - perfect for watching this summer's FIFA World Cup if you can't get to a TV for all the games.

EyeTV DTT Deluxe comes with a miniature telescopic aerial that attaches neatly to the end of the USB stick without wires or cables, and a larger portable rod antenna is also included as an alternative.

In areas where the Freeview signal is not strong enough for portable use, the included IEC-MCX adapter may be used to connect any type of active aerial that has an independent power source, or with a passive aerial such as a rooftop aerial.

EyeTV DTT Deluxe comes with an infrared remote and offers full-screen menus for comfortable TV viewing.

Also included in the box is the EyeTV 3 software for Mac, which lets you watch and timeshift live television, record, subscribe to TV series, and create Smart Playlists. EyeTV DTT Deluxe works great with Windows 7 Media Center.

This competition is now closed. Winners will be announced shortly.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

