WIN! One of 10 USB Freeview tuners worth £80

The EyeTV DTT Deluxe is a small, compact USB dongle capable of decoding Freeview TV signals on any Windows PC or Macs running OSX - perfect for watching this summer's FIFA World Cup if you can't get to a TV for all the games.
EyeTV DTT Deluxe comes with a miniature telescopic aerial that attaches neatly to the end of the USB stick without wires or cables, and a larger portable rod antenna is also included as an alternative.
In areas where the Freeview signal is not strong enough for portable use, the included IEC-MCX adapter may be used to connect any type of active aerial that has an independent power source, or with a passive aerial such as a rooftop aerial.
EyeTV DTT Deluxe comes with an infrared remote and offers full-screen menus for comfortable TV viewing.
Also included in the box is the EyeTV 3 software for Mac, which lets you watch and timeshift live television, record, subscribe to TV series, and create Smart Playlists. EyeTV DTT Deluxe works great with Windows 7 Media Center.
