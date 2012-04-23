WIN! A Philips PicoPix PPX2480 pocket projector

TechRadar has teamed up with Philips to give you the chance to get your hands on one of its newly announced PicoPix projectors.

The dinky PicoPix PPX2480 may be small but it's certainly mighty, with 854 x 480 resolution, 1000:1 contrast and up to 80 lumens meaning you don't need a dark room to show off your videos and holiday snaps.

The integrated Media MP4 Player allows you to share videos and pictures right away from an SD card or USB stick so you can watch movies everywhere, even on a journey.

And of course, the PicoPix PPX2480 will come equipped with all the necessary connectors (including HDMI) so that you can connect it up to a computer, a smartphone, a tablet or a games console.

Wherever you are, any surface is a potential projection area, be it a wall, a sheet of paper or even someone's back.

This competition is now closed. The winner is N Taylor.

