We're here at CES 2016!

Did you know that it's actually pretty brisk in Las Vegas this time of year? Well, we would know, because we're reporting straight from this sleepless city on the latest in technology all week long. That's right, it's time for CES.

You know, that time when the entire tech world collectively walks off its Christmas calories by lapping the Vegas strip a few times in a week?

That one. Well, that and our first look at the latest in TVs both 4K and OLED – surely you already saw that LG already teased an 8K set. Not to mention what to watch on them, as not only does Dish (Sling TV) have a keynote planned, but so does YouTube.

Virtual reality will be a big focus again this year, too, with Oculus setting up an enormous booth, while HTC and Valve tout "very big" plans for the show.

Expect electric and driverless cars to become one of the stars of the show, with nearly every major auto brand expected to make announcements in either category. But we'll be especially watching out for Faraday Future, the would-be Tesla rival set to make a big showing this week.

Of course, we'll bring you the latest in new wearables, laptops, mobile gadgets and a whole lot more – all week from the CES 2016 show floor. So, be sure to not only keep it locked on techradar not only here, but our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds, too.

