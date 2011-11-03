We need a new writer and it could be you

All this could be yours...

While your friends dreamed of becoming firemen and astronauts, did you spend your formative years fiddling with phones and wishing there were some kind of giant interactive slab you could watch movies on and brandish at commuters on the tube?

If so, we want to hear from you. We need a new person to join the team at TechRadar covering mobile devices – that's anything from your mum's latest cheapo feature phone to cutting-edge, thin-as-a-shard-of-glass tablets.

It's a full time role based in our London office. We're proud to be one of the biggest and best sites covering smartphones and tablets in the UK – nearly 9 million people read TechRadar every month and we're growing every day.

Sherlock phones

So you'll need to be a switched on type, able to spot and chase down big stories, film videos, form trustworthy, balanced opinions and write in-depth reviews.

The internet takes no prisoners, so you have to have the confidence to write quickly, clearly and well – and you'll want tough skin too, because our feisty commenters don't hold back.

But most of all, you'll need to live and breathe smartphones and tablets, with an insatiable thirst for the next big thing in tech.

In return, you get to work on the fastest growing tech site in the world alongside a highly experienced team of tech journalists, play with gadgets every day and get involved in all kinds of exciting events – plus you'll be paid a competitive salary, receive training and enjoy a generous holiday entitlement too.

Sound like your kind of job? Click here to read the full job spec and find out how to apply.