Voting begins for T3 Gadget Awards 2010

T3, another site from the same publishing house as TechRadar, has announced it has opened up its voting booths for the annual T3 Gadget Awards.

The awards are the ultimate barometer for what is cool in the tech world, as voted by the general public.

In association with Samsung and Qualcomm, the T3 Gadget Awards 2010 are now awaiting your vote for the best gadgets out this year.

The voting system this time around is a two-tier one. Head over to http://awards.t3.com/vote now and you will be able to have your say over which gadgets in the top-ten lists will make it through to the shortlist, which will be announced 22 July.

18 categories

It doesn't matter which tech tickles your fancy, as there are a whopping 18 categories to have a say in.

These range from App of the year, TV of the year and there's even a T3 design award in there for good measure.

If you vote now, then you will be in the mix for winning a whole host of products, including an iPad, HTC Desire and a PS3.

Once all voting has been done and longlists have turned into shortlists, the winners of each category will be announced in October.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to http://awards.t3.com now and see what all the gadget fuss is about.